Karachi [Pakistan] October 8 (ANI): The business community in Karachi has raised the alarm over an unprecedented rise in extortion cases, blaming the provincial government and law enforcement agencies for their inability to protect traders and industrialists, as reported by Dawn.

According to Dawn, in separate statements, the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and the All City Traders Ittehad Association expressed grave concern about the worsening security situation, calling for urgent and effective measures to restore order. The KATI President, Mohammad Ikram Rajput, said that Karachi's industrial landscape is being crippled by fear, uncertainty, and the government's consistent negligence.

Rajput explained that extortion threats have become a daily reality for traders, with many receiving bullets along with intimidation notes. He said such incidents have created a pervasive environment of terror, leaving many victims too scared to approach the police. "This has become a red alert for Karachi's entire business ecosystem," he stated. "An economy cannot function where fear dictates business operations."

The KATI president revealed that 96 cases of extortion have been registered this year, with the highest concentration in 37 cases in district Central, followed by 20 in district West, 15 in East, 12 in City, 5 in Malir and 3 in Korangi. Despite security operations leading to 33 arrests and four killings in police encounters, industrial zones, especially Korangi, remain under a constant threat. Rajput accused organised criminal groups of running extensive extortion networks, allegedly transferring illicit funds abroad, which adds a layer of financial crime to the crisis. He urged the Sindh governor, chief minister, Rangers DG, and police IG to immediately coordinate a joint plan to eradicate these networks and safeguard Karachi's economy, as highlighted by Dawn.

Meanwhile, Sharjeel Goplani, patron-in-chief of the All City Traders Ittehad Association, stated that extortion in Karachi "never truly stopped" and continues "in new, more sophisticated forms." He blamed systemic corruption, weak policing, and political interference for the ongoing crisis. "Karachi's traders are paying the price for state apathy," Goplani said, warning that without decisive government action, "Pakistan's economic engine could collapse under the weight of fear," as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

