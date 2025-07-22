Lahore, Jul 22 (PTI) A woman has been arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly throwing acid on a man, who she claimed backed out of a promise to marry her, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Sahiwal, around 200 km from Lahore, on Monday. Shah Rukh, who is in his early 30s, was asleep when Ayesha Shahzad allegedly hurled acid on his face and body through an open window, police said.

He was rushed to Sahiwal Teaching Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.

Based on Shah Rukh's statement, police registered a case against Ayesha, her mother-in-law, and an unidentified individual.

Preliminary findings revealed that Ayesha, who married another man last year, was previously in a relationship with Shah Rukh.

The woman told investigators she had asked Shah Rukh to marry her once she obtained a divorce. However, he was not serious about marrying her, despite their prolonged physical relationship.

