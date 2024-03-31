Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], March 31 (ANI): At least 10 people, including eight children, have lost their lives in the rain-related incidents in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Twelve people also sustained injuries in these incidents.

Three houses were completely destroyed and twenty-four were partially damaged due to building collapses in Peshawar, Nowshera, Bajaur, Shangla, Mansehra, Bannu, Mohmand, Mardan, and North Waziristan, according to a report released by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority on Sunday.

People can report any unfortunate incident at helpline 1700, and the PDMA emergency operation centre is fully active 24/7, according to ARY News.

Due to rain and strong winds, a number of houses in Peshawar, Noshera, Shangla, Banu, and Bajaur sustained partial damage.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his condolences yesterday for the loss of life and property caused by the recent rains and promised compensation for the affected parties.

In addition, the chief minister has asked the authorities for a report on the province's recent rain damage. (ANI)

