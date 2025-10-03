Islamabad [Pakistan], October 3 (ANI): The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) has disposed of 113 cases of missing persons during September 2025, according to a monthly report cited by Dawn.

The commission stated that "14 missing persons returned home" during the month.

Since its inception in March 2011 until September 2025, the CoIED has received 10,636 cases, of which 8,986 have been disposed of, while 1,650 remain under investigation, Dawn reported.

"The disposal of cases works out to be 84.48 per cent consequent to the investigation of cases," the report stated.

It further highlighted that 289 cases were disposed of between July and September this year, averaging 96 cases per month.

According to Dawn, the commission said it has also initiated welfare measures for families of missing persons by setting up a special cell.

The cell is tasked with "providing relief to families by addressing matters such as the issuance of Form B of children of missing persons and the grant of pension to families of missing persons, who happen to be government servants."

In September, a civil society organisation urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to "re-evaluate the entire mechanism for resolving the issue of enforced disappearances," Dawn reported.

The issue of enforced disappearances has also drawn international attention.

In August 2024, the United Nations called on Pakistan to ratify the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance and to allocate sufficient resources for measures to prevent and end enforced disappearances among ethnic minority groups.

Meanwhile, in December last year, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court emphasised that only parliament holds the authority to address and resolve the longstanding and unlawful practice of enforced disappearances. (ANI)

