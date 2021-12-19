Islamabad [Pakistan], December 19 (ANI): Two people were killed and five others were injured after a blast hit Bajaur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, media reported citing police on Sunday.

Xinhua news agency citing police reported that an improvised explosive device blasted as the vehicle carrying workers of a political party passed through the Kamar Sar area of Bajaur district.

Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital, where some of the injured were said to be in critical condition, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

