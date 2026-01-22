Bradford [UK] January 22 (ANI): An international conference organised by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) in Bradford has sharply criticised Pakistan's policies in Pakistan-occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK), warning that continued political control, economic neglect and administrative fragmentation are fuelling unrest and undermining democratic rights in the region.

The conference, attended by a wide cross-section of Kashmiri diaspora members and international participants, strongly opposed any fresh attempts to divide the historical State of Jammu and Kashmir. Speakers emphasised that repeated administrative changes and policy decisions taken without the consent of the people have deepened grievances in PoJK and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB), rather than resolving long-standing issues.

Also Read | 'No Scan, No Test': Viral Video Shows African Women Rubbing Woman's Belly to Confirm Pregnancy.

The event provided a platform to review the progress and limitations of recent people-led movements. Particular focus was placed on the Joint Awami Action Committee, with participants acknowledging its role in mobilising public opinion while also highlighting the structural barriers imposed by Pakistan that restrict genuine political empowerment in PoJK.

UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, who attended the conference as the chief guest, delivered a strongly worded address accusing Pakistan of maintaining tight control over PoJK's political and economic life while denying its people meaningful self-governance. He argued that the suppression of peaceful movements, the lack of fiscal autonomy, and arbitrary decision-making have intensified frustration among ordinary citizens.

Also Read | Nick Jonas Enjoys Dosa Breakfast to Priyanka Chopra's Trending Song 'Teri Dulhan Sajaoongi' From 'Barsaat', PeeCee Reacts (Watch Video).

The session was presided over by Sardar Tariq Khan, President of UKPNP UK, and moderated by Sohail Talat, President of the party's Bradford unit. Participants included elected councillors, lord mayors, leaders of allied organisations, international human rights activists, lawyers, academics, policy experts, community representatives and members of the media.

Several speakers highlighted human rights concerns in PoJK, pointing to restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, and called on Pakistan to immediately resume inclusive political dialogue with genuine representatives of the people in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)