Islamabad [Pakistan], January 29 (ANI): Amid rising cases of violence ahead of the general elections in Pakistan that are slated to be held on February 8, a Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) worker was killed and a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker was injured in a clash between the two parties during an election campaign in Nazimabad area of Pakistan's Karachi, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Speaking to Dawn, Gulbahar Police Station House Officer (SHO) Shabbir Hussain said that the clashes took place outside the MQM-P office in the area when a PPP rally was passing through.

He said workers of PPP and MQM-P shouted slogans against each other before getting into a physical altercation that resulted in firing from both sides, according to Dawn report.

According to SHO Hussain, MQM-P worker, identified as Faraz Ahmed Qureshi (40), while PPP's Rao M Talha (22) suffered a bullet injury in the exchange of fire.

The official further said, "A mob surrounded the area following the shooting and vandalised two Toyota Vigos belonging to PPP workers before setting them on fire."

Hussain said no person has been arrested in the matter so far and added that an first information report (FIR) will be lodged after the MQM-P worker's funeral.

Meanwhile, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said that Qureshi was brought dead to the hospital last night with a gunshot to the head. She added that Talha sustained a bullet injury to his left arm.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, MQM-P leader Mustafa Kamal blamed PPP leader and former federal minister Asim Hussain for the attack. He said, "This is the sixth incident in three months."

Speaking about the incident, Kamal said PPP workers were removing MQM-P flags at Nazimabad's Multi Chowk Road and attacked MQM-P workers when they attempted to stop them.

Mustafa Kamal said that PPP workers left after a physical fight only to return later, "armed with Kalashnikovs." He said PPP "terrorists" returned with four police mobiles with them and killed the party worker. He further said that PPP workers fled after killing Qureshi and left their vehicles behind.

Kamal asserted, "This is the last time I am saying that I will not let my workers get harmed any more" and warned that the MQM-P will take the matter into their own hands if the government fails to protect them, according to Dawn report.

Meanwhile, PPP leader and former provincial minister Saeed Ghani said that MQM-P workers removed wall chalkings and PPP flags from central district of Karachi. He said MQM-P "terrorists" also attacked PPP meeting in PS-100 Gulistan-i-Jauhar and threatened party's workers.

Saeed Ghani said, "They picked up the son of our KMC council member Taslim Shabbir and tortured him," according to Dawn report. He further added, "They even tore flags and banners in North Karachi and now they they have started doing this in the entire central district."

Speaking about the incident that took place on Sunday, he said, "The most unfortunate thing is that the entire incident took place under police watch." He said PPP District Central President Masood Ahsan spoke to the SSP. However, he contacted Sindh Rangers after the situation got out of control. (ANI)

