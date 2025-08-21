Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 21 (ANI): Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held the sixth round of the Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in an X post.

The talks came at a time when Islamabad and Beijing are looking to deepen cooperation under CPEC 2.0 and strengthen their regional influence amid shifting geopolitical dynamics.

"During the Dialogue, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues. They also exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation and people-to-people ties," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that both ministers reaffirmed their "All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership," adding that Pakistan-China friendship is vital for peace and stability in the region.

"They also agreed to continue close coordination and communication, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums," the ministry added.

Wang Yi's visit to Islamabad followed a trilateral meeting in Kabul with his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts, where the three sides discussed ways to strengthen ties and reviewed past decisions. He also held separate bilateral talks with Afghanistan's foreign minister, focusing on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

Earlier this week, Wang Yi also travelled to India, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and conveyed an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit scheduled in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi thanked President Xi for the invitation and confirmed his participation.

The Chinese foreign minister, who is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China, praised his discussions with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the 24th round of boundary talks co-chaired with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

During his meeting with Wang Yi, Modi stressed the need to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border and reiterated India's commitment to a fair and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary issue. (ANI)

