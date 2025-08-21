Mumbai, August 21: The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested a woman who was on the agency's "10 Most Wanted Fugitive" list and is accused of killing her six-year-old son in the US. Officials said that the woman, identified as Cindy Rodriguez Singh (40), fled to India after killing her son to evade prosecution. Kash Patel, director of the FBI, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh was the fourth "Top 10 Most Wanted" capture in seven months.

In his post, Patel said that Singh was wanted on state charges of killing her minor son. He further said that she will face charges of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution and Capital Murder of a person under 10 years of age. Revealing details of the case, the FBI director said that in 2023, local authorities in Everman, Texas, searched for Singh's child, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez, who had not been seen since October 2022. Is FBI Director Kash Patel Resigning Amid Dan Bongino vs Pam Bondi Row? Republican Leader Fact-Checks Fake News, Says ‘Conspiracy Theories Just Aren’t True, Never Have Been’.

While questioning, the accused woman allegedly lied to authorities about his whereabouts. She told them that her son was in Mexico with his biological father and had been there since November 2022. Two days later, Cindy Rodriguez Singh boarded a flight to India. "Singh was charged in October 2023 in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas, and in November, authorities issued a federal arrest warrant for the charge of Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution," Kash Patel added. US President Donald Trump Says FBI ‘Back to Basics’ Under Kash Patel and Dan Bongino’s Leadership, Praises Agency for ‘Cleaning Up America’s Streets’.

The FBI head credited law enforcement authorities in Texas, the US Justice Department, and authorities in India for their coordination, which led to Singh's arrest. After her arrest, Singh was transported to the United States. It is reported that she will be turned over to Texas authorities. Fox News reported that Singh's special needs son had several health and developmental issues. The health issues included severe developmental disorder, social disorder, bone density issues, and chronic lung disease.

The FBI had also announced a reward of USD 250,000 for information leading to her arrest.

