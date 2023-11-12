Balochistan [Pakistan], November 12 (ANI): A Balochistan-based business tycoon and a political leader of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Haji Naseebullah Khan Achakzai was abducted by unidentified men late on Friday night, Dawn News reported on Sunday.

It reported that a group of armed men intercepted Achakzai at gunpoint in the Baleli area on the outskirts of the provincial capital while he was on his way from Chaman to Quetta.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: India Votes in Favour of UN Resolution Condemning Settlement Activities in Occupied Palestinian Territories.

After stopping his vehicle at the Quetta-Chaman national highway, the armed men took him away in a car to an undisclosed location.

As per Dawn News, Balochistan's caretaker minister for information, Jan Achakzai, said that social media has brought to light the disappearance of Haji Naseebullah Khan Achakzai from Baleli area.

Also Read | Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Says 'Fight' With India Not Something Canada Wants Right Now; Seeks To 'Work Constructively' With New Delhi.

"We are investigating how this incident took place and so far we have no confirmation that it was a kidnapping incident," Achakzai said, Dawn News reported.

He added that caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Domki has directed the police and relevant authorities to investigate the incident.

The authorities concerned are actively looking into the matter, the caretaker information minister added.

According to the minister, he has spoken with the Balochistan inspector general of police and expressed confidence that investigators would promptly ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident and apprehend those responsible for the kidnapping, Dawn News reported.

The Balochistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry vehemently denounced the reported abduction of Achakzai, urging for his prompt and secure release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)