Sindh [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): The bodies of two minor children with torture marks were found in a trunk from a house in ADC colony, in Sindh's Jacobabad, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.

As per police officials, two children, a seven and an eight-year-old were tortured and killed by some unknown person in the ADC colony.

The neighbours in a statement said that the parents of the deceased boys were at work and after returning home, they couldn't find the kids at home.

The mother after searching for hours, opened the trunk and found the bodies of eight-year-old Shabir and seven-year-old Owais, as per ARY News.

The bodies were shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem and the local police started searching for the accused murderers and started an investigation.

Recently, a son killed his father over a domestic dispute in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported, quoting the police.

The son, according to details, opened fire at his 60-year-old father near the Mahmoodabad Railway track in the limits of Mahmoodabad police station, Karachi. The victim has been identified as Salah Anwar.

The victim's body has been transferred to Jinnah Hospital for further action.

According to police, the accused managed to escape from the scene after the incident, but raids are being carried out at various places for his arrest, ARY News reported. (ANI)

Police officials quoted a preliminary investigation as saying that Anwar's relations with his sons were not 'good' from the past year and a half after he divorced his wife.

The victim and the accused, according to the police, were living in separate houses in the same neighbourhood, and several petitions were received at the police station regarding their dispute before the gruesome murder. (ANI)

