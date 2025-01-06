Balochistan [Pakistan], January 6 (ANI): The Balochistan government has imposed a two-day suspension on cellular and internet services in Quetta, a move that followed the Jamiat Ulema-Islam-Fazl's (JUI-F) announcement of a shutter-down strike, The News International reported.

The strike, declared on Sunday, was called in protest against alleged "rigging" during the re-polling of PB-45 Quetta VIII, a key constituency of the Balochistan Assembly.

"The protest will continue until we get our rights," stated the JUI-F provincial emir, urging supporters to join the strike starting the same day. The announcement came amid rising tensions, with the party claiming irregularities in the polling process. The strike is part of JUI-F's broader campaign to challenge what it perceives as electoral malpractice.

According to unofficial and unconfirmed results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Ali Madad Khattak emerged victorious in the re-polling, securing 6,883 votes. Nasarullah Zayrai of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) finished second with 4,122 votes, while JUI-F's Usman Pirkani placed third with 3,731 votes.

Notably, the PB-45 seat had previously been held by Haji Ali Madad Jattak of the PPP, reported The News International.

The controversy surrounding the constituency dates back to January, when the Supreme Court upheld the election tribunal's directive for a recount at 15 polling stations. A three-member bench, led by Justice Shahid Waheed and including Justices Irfan Saadat Khan and Aqeel Abbasi, dismissed an appeal filed by PPP's Mir Ali Madad Jattak.

The recount was deemed necessary due to irregularities in Form 45, a key document in the vote-counting process.

In a detailed 25-page judgment authored by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, the court observed: "As per the record of the election tribunal, fraud was committed in Form 45 across 15 polling stations in the constituency."

The recount revealed an unexplained increase of 4,912 votes for the petitioner, while his opponent's tally remained unchanged at 1,623, The News International reported.

The government's suspension of communication services aims to pre-empt unrest amid the JUI-F's strike. With political tensions running high, the strike and its impact on Quetta's residents highlight the ongoing electoral dispute and its broader implications. (ANI)

