Islamabad [Pakistan], October 1 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhary on Friday claimed that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) possessed a copy of the cypher which was given to him for an investigation and should now be taken back if the investigation is unlikely to take place, ARY news reported.

Cypher is an alleged secret diplomatic cable which fuelled the conspiracy theories that the US topple former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government and facilitated regime change in Pakistan.

Also Read | Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta 2022: Annual Hot Air Balloon Festival Draws Global Audience to US (See Pics).

"A copy of the diplomatic cable must be presented in the National Security Committee's (NSC) meeting chaired by the current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. If it was not presented in the first meeting then what is the reason for chairing the second NSC session," Fawad said in a statement.

"The name of the United States (US) was not mentioned until demarche on the cypher. After the demarche, everyone knew that the cypher came from the US. We had also mentioned the name of US under-secretary after demarch," he added, reported ARY News.

Also Read | Oder River Fish Deaths Video: Mass Fish Killed in European River Running Through Poland and Germany, Blamed on Toxic Algae.

Chaudhry highlighted that the copy was sent to the judicial watchdog to conduct an open investigation, however, it is nowhere in the sight to take place.

He criticised that it was unfortunate that the incumbent government failed to protect the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), as per ARY News.

In a recent statement, US envoy to Pakistan Donald Blome said that there is absolutely no truth in the cypher, an alleged secret diplomatic cable which was at the centre of controversy to topple former Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, media reports said.

Blome made these remarks while speaking exclusively to Pakistan's local media outlets The News International and Jang.

Regarding terrorists' attacks in Pakistan from Afghan soil, Donald Blome said: "Obviously, we have enormous concerns about the threat of terrorism emanating out of Afghanistan. Pakistan is, of course, on the frontline, and has its own significant concerns." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)