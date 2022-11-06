Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): The future of girl students is in jeopardy in the Girls Degree College in Wana as teachers are paid salaries without doing their job - teaching.

The college located in the South Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan was inaugurated two years ago with the cooperation of military officials and tribal leaders, reported Urdu daily Aeen.

Also Read | Imran Khan Will Return to Political Arena in Two to Three Days, Says PTI Leader Hammad Azhar.

It was revealed that the national treasury is facing a monthly loss of around Rs 4 crore as teachers are not attending the college but getting salaries, added the Pak vernacular media.

The patriarchal structure and outmoded norms that define Pakistani culture have a significant negative impact on the country's female population. In Pakistan, there is a great difficulty for women to get an education due to gender inequality.

Also Read | King Charles III Coronation: UK Government Declares Public Holiday on May 8 in British Monarch’s Honour.

Pakistan is one of the worst Asian countries to provide quality education. In 2017, Pakistan ranked the second worst country in terms of gender equality, reported The Nation.

There are many obstacles for female students. In the 2010 UNDP report, Pakistan ranked 92 out of 94 countries in terms of gender empowerment, and 120 out of 146 in terms of gender-related development index.

In Pakistani society, patriarchal ideals are deeply ingrained, and different manifestations can be found throughout the nation. Since men work paid jobs and are the primary breadwinners, the gender division of labour forces women to concentrate on unpaid domestic caregiving. This has resulted in a low-level investment in girls' education both by their families and the government, reported the Nation.

Malala Yousafzai, a 16-year-old advocate for education, was shot in the head and neck on October 9, 2012, by Taliban insurgents after she wrote about the closing of all girl's schools in Mingora, in the district Swat, and the destruction of the schools. Since September 2012, terrorists have destroyed or damaged 401 schools in Swat and 710 schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The international community has decided to end gender inequality in education through SDG4. Advocates for gender equality claim that providing everyone with equal access to education without regard to a person's gender is not only kind and moral but also essential for the advancement of society. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)