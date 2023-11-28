Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): In a harrowing domestic dispute, at least five members of a family were shot dead in Dera Ismail Khan, located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Baldia town, wherein a man, Noorullah, a resident of Charsadda, allegedly shot his wife to death over a domestic dispute.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police (SP) Baldia said that the deceased woman had gone to her parent's house in Baldia Town two months ago after a quarrel with her husband, ARY News reported.

This is not the first incident that has taken place in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In another instance earlier, unknown individuals broke into a house near Malakand and opened fire, killing at least nine members of a family.

As per details, ARY News reported that armed men broke into a home in the Bagardara neighbourhood on the fringes of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and began firing randomly. Four women, three men, and children were slain as a consequence. (ANI)

