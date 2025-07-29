Islamabad [Pakistan], July 29 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has officially disqualified three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers, including Senator of Punjab province Ejaz Chaudhry, following their convictions by an anti-terrorism court related to the May 9 riot case, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, the notification, released on Monday, stated that the ECP confirmed the disqualification of Senator Chaudhry, Member of Pakistan's National Assembly (MNA) Muhammad Ahmad Chattha, and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Ahmad Khan Bhachar. Each of them was sentenced to 10 years in prison on anti-terrorism charges.

Chaudhry was declared guilty by the anti-terrorism court and, under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution, is no longer eligible to serve as a Senate member, the ECP stated, as reported by The Express Tribune.

Similarly, MNA Chattha and MPA Bhachar were disqualified following their convictions. Chattha was elected from NA-66 Wazirabad, and Bhachar represented PP-87 Mianwali in the Punjab Assembly.

Last week, an anti-terrorism court in Sargodha sentenced Bhachar and other PTI workers to 10 years in prison each.

In a related development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore acquitted six PTI leaders, including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Hamza Azeem, in connection with the May 9 riots, The Express Tribune reported.

The May 9, 2023, riots broke out across the country after the arrest of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. PTI leaders and supporters protested, targeting civil and military sites such as Jinnah House and the GHQ in Rawalpindi.

The military condemned the protests as a "Black Day" and decided to prosecute the accused under the Army Act.

Many PTI members were arrested and tried in military courts. In December, 25 individuals, including Imran Khan's nephew Hassan Khan Niazi, were convicted, with 60 more sentenced later, according to The Express Tribune.

In January, 19 convicts were pardoned after mercy appeals, though PTI expressed disappointment over the limited number of pardons. Initially halted by a Supreme Court ruling, military trials resumed following instructions to conclude pending cases and issue judgments for those involved in the violent incidents. (ANI)

