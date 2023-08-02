Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday deferred the indictment of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. Imran Khan is now expected to be charged at the next hearing on August 22.

Last year, the ECP started contempt proceedings against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, party leader Asad Umar, former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry for allegedly using "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and the electoral watchdog, according to Dawn.

Rather than appearing before the ECP, the three leaders had challenged the notices of the electoral watchdog and contempt proceedings in various high courts on the grounds that Section 10 of the Elections Act 2017, which is the statutory provision regarding the commission’s power to punish for contempt, was against the Constitution.

The PTI leaders had sought a declaratory relief from the charges in the high courts. However, the Supreme Court in January permitted the ECP to continue proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar. On June 21, the ECP had taken the decision to frame charges against the three leaders.

In July, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Khan did not appear before the commission despite being summoned. After which, the ECP issued arrest warrants for Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Khan. However, the electoral body accepted a plea by Asad Umar's lawyer to grant him exemption from the hearing.

Subsequently, the electoral watchdog on July 24 issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan and asked the Islamabad police chief to arrest and present him before the commission, Dawn reported.

On July 25, Imran Khan appeared before the electoral body for the first time since August last year when the case was initiated against him. After he appeared before the four-member ECP bench, the non-bailable arrest warrants against the former Pakistan Prime Minister were suspended.

ECP member from Sindh Nisar Durrani had put off the indictment until August 2 after Shoaib Shaheen representing Imran Khan requested for an adjournment until September. Imran Khan was not present for hearing on August 2. During the hearing, Shaheen filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance on Imran Khan's behalf.

Shoaib Shaheen told the electoral watchdog that his client had gone to the hospital for medical checkup. He further said that his client was appearing before the courts on a daily basis, Dawn reported.

At this, the ECP member retired Justice Ikramullah Khan said that Imran Khan was supposed to be indicted during today's hearing. He further questioned, "How can we accept a plea seeking exemption from personal appearance?," according to Dawn.

Imran Khan's lawyer Shaheen said that the charges against PTI chairman had not yet been proven as he requested the electoral watchdog to adjourn the hearing. The lawyer said that he had not been yet provided the case record. The hearing has now been adjourned till August 22.

(ANI)

