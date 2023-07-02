Islamabad, July 2: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked political parties to submit their applications for the allotment of election symbols before the general polls in the country, expected to be held after October, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The ECP said that the applications can be submitted with the signature of the party leader until July 19. The electoral watchdog further said that the signature of the party leader on the application is a must. Pakistan General Election 2023: Coalition Government and Imran Khan’s PTI Agree to Hold Same-Day Elections Across Country, Date Yet to Be Decided.

It said, "Every application must include the address of the head office of the political party," according to Geo News report. The ECP further said that it will check the eligibility of the party after they get applications.

The ECP asked parties to resubmit applications that they have given for the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces in February. It further said, "The applications that are incomplete or submitted through fax will not be considered," Geo News reported. Elections in Pakistan Unlikely To Be Free and Fair, Say Experts.

The electoral watchdog said that the applications for the symbols submitted before July 1 will not be accepted, the report said. It further said that the applications will not be accepted after July 19. It also announced that the affidavit according to Section 206 of the Election Act 2017 is mandatory along with applications.

Earlier in June, Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does not need to form an electoral alliance with any political party to contest in the upcoming general elections, Pakistan-based The News International reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad on Tuesday, Rana Sanaullah said, "The PML-N has not taken any decision regarding the electoral alliance with any party." He further said that seat adjustment is possible with all political parties, according to The News International report.

Rana Sanaullah's statement comes amid reports that the newly-formed Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is intending to form an electoral alliance with the ruling PML-N to contest in the upcoming general elections set to be held in October this year.

