Sindh [Pakistan], January 12 (ANI): Ahead of the general elections in Pakistan, five political parties agreed over seat adjustment on the national and provincial assemblies' seats in Singh, ARY News reported, citing sources, on Thursday.

According to the report, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Bashir Memon will contest against the Pakistan People's Party's Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman from National Assembly (NA)-216 (Matiari) and PML-N leader Asghar will contest from NA-205 (Naushehro Feroze-I).

JUI's Allama Rashid Soomro will challenge PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto in National Assembly constituency from Larkana, ARY News reported, citing sources.

JUI candidates will also contest from Ghotki district's PS-18, Kashmore and Shikarpur's seats.

Meanwhile, PML-N candidates will contest from PS-5 and PS-6 in Kashmore and PS-9 Shikarpur.

The report added that the allied parties are likely to support PML-N candidates at Karachi's NA-229, NA-230 and NA-231. All allies will support Irfanullah Marwat of GDA at PS-105, according to the report.

A JUI candidate or former MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, who is contesting the election as an Independent, could be a joint candidate of the coalition to challenge People's Party's Nabeel Gabol from NA-239 Lyari, ARY News reported.

The PML-N also wants to give a ticket to Awais Noorani from NA-232. It's leader Tanveer Jadoon is likely to become joint candidate from PS-107, according to reports.

The Awami National Party (ANP) will also contest from a provincial seat in Karachi with the support from other parties in the alliance.

ARY News reported that the coalition parties also considering backing Nasir Mehmood of JUI from Lyari's provincial constituency PS-106. Another JUI candidate is likely to be fielded from PS-111 and PS-114 from Keamari district.

A PML-N candidate could contest from NA-211 Mirpur Khas with support from other allied parties, sources said.

Meanwhile, JUI and PML-N candidates will likely be nominated for most seats in Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts. (ANI)

