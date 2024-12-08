World News | Pakistan Faces Growing Digital Crisis as Internet Disruptions Affect Economy, Daily Life

Karachi [Pakistan], December 8 (ANI): The Wireless Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) has raised concerns over the country's deteriorating digital services amid an ongoing connectivity crisis.

According to WISPAP Chairperson Shahzad Arshad, Pakistan's digital infrastructure is faltering, leaving millions of people frustrated and disconnected. Daily apps are failing, VPNs have become essential, and there is a growing sense of uncertainty about the future of the internet. While officials remain silent, rumors suggest deeper issues within the system as reported by Geo News.

The disruptions are particularly devastating for key sectors freelancers, who contribute $400 million to Pakistan's economy, are struggling to stay online; traders are facing delays in payments; researchers are hitting dead ends; and students are losing access to education. Arshad stressed that this is not just a minor inconvenience but a serious disruption impacting livelihoods.

While understanding the need for control, Arshad questioned the cost of these disruptions, stating that they don't only slow progress but also shake the foundation of an already fragile system. He pointed out that Pakistan's economy is ill-equipped to handle such strain, unlike other countries whose economies might be more resilient to these measures.

According to the report the issue is further compounded by the challenges surrounding VPN usage, which, while essential for many, is mired in bureaucratic hurdles. Arshad described the current system as building "walls without doors," where legitimate users are forced to resort to underground solutions, leaving real vulnerabilities unaddressed.

Looking ahead, Arshad called for open dialogue with stakeholders, simpler regulatory frameworks, and a return to stable connectivity. He stressed the need for policies that are both economically and practically viable, with transparency and collaboration being essential to resolve the crisis. The future of Pakistan depends on its ability to stay connected, and how this issue is addressed will determine the country's trajectory.

The Pakistani government has frequently implemented internet shutdowns and restrictions, especially during sensitive political events, protests, or to curb the spread of content deemed offensive or dangerous. Social media platforms, messaging apps, and certain websites are sometimes blocked, especially during times of unrest. (ANI)

