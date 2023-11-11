Islamabad [Pakistan], November 11 (ANI): Four people, including two women, were killed and seven others injured in three firing incidents in the Nasirabad district of Pakistan's Balochistan on Friday, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

According to police, unknown armed men barged into a house in Jamal-Wah village in the Notal area and opened fire, killing a woman and her daughter. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information regarding the incident.

The police shifted the bodies to the district hospital, the report stated, adding that the assailants escaped from the spot after killing the women.

A hospital official said, "The mother and daughter received multiple bullet injuries, which caused their instant death," Dawn reported.

They informed further that the deceased were identified as Robina Bibi and Salma. Police said the cause of the killing could be an old enmity and an investigation is being conducted into the matter, according to the Dawn report.

In another incident in the Jhand area, one person was killed and seven others injured in an armed clash between the Bugti and Bhangar tribes over a land dispute.

According to officials, armed men from both sides took positions and opened fire on each other using automatic weapons.

The firing continued for an hour, claiming the life of one person and leaving seven others from both sides injured. Police shifted the deceased and the injured to Dera Murad Jamali District Hospital, Dawn reported.

The victim was identified as Mir Jan Bhangar and his son Ghulam Hussian was injured in the clash. Other injured included Jaffar Bugti, his two sons Mohammad Hayat Bugti and Sohbat Khan Bugti, Mohammad Qasim Bhangar, Shah Mohammad Bhangar and Abdul Karim Bhangar.

In another incident, one person was killed by armed men in the Domki area of Dera Murad Jamali.

The victim was identified as Sojala Khan. The attackers fled the spot after firing at the man. The cause of the killing is not known yet, according to reports. (ANI)

