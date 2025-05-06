Islamabad [Pakistan], May 6 (ANI): In the ongoing crackdown on Afghan migrants, Pakistan released 104 Afghan migrants from its jails, the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriates of the Interim Government of Afghanistan confirmed on Monday, Khama Press reported.

According to Afghan news site Khama Press, the freed individuals had been detained from various parts of Pakistan for periods ranging from one to 15 days before being deported to Afghanistan.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) announced that in April alone, more than 250,000 Afghan migrants returned from Iran and Pakistan under dire conditions. Among them, 96,000 individuals were forcibly deported, Khama Press reported.

The UNHCR further stated in its report that "from 2023 to the present, over 3.4 million Afghan migrants have either been forcibly expelled or have been forced to return to Afghanistan" from Iran and Pakistan.

The Afghan government said that upon their return, the migrants were given assistance to help them reintegrate into Afghan society. This release comes amid a continuous flow of Afghan migrants being deported from Pakistan back to their home country.

Meanwhile, the mass deportations and arrests of Afghan migrants have raised concerns about their well-being and reintegration challenges.

The Afghan administration, along with international organizations, has been urged to step up efforts to create support systems for these returning migrants.

However, many believe that long-term solutions and international cooperation are essential to address the root causes of the displacement, including security concerns, lack of livelihoods, and ongoing political uncertainty.

The continued migration crisis underlines the urgent need for coordinated policy responses that not only tackle migration at the borders but also improve living conditions within Afghanistan, thereby reducing the pressure to migrate in the first place.

Meanwhile, Afghans reported continued inhumane treatment by Pakistani Police and are now calling for greater support from the Islamic Emirates as they face deportations, Afghan news site Tolo News reported.

According to Tolo News, more than 110,000 were returned from Pakistan, and the rest were from Iran and Turkey. Notably, some of the deportees from Pakistan and Iran face economic hardship as the main reason for their migration. They emphasized that the Islamic Emirate should help provide shelter and job opportunities. (ANI)

