Islamabad [Pakistan], May 30 (ANI): Graduates from various educational institutions in Balochistan are bound to deal with humiliation and difficulties due to political, social and economic issues, reported Pakistan vernacular media.

The leader of Balochistan National Party, ex-chairman of BSO, Nazir Baloch, made the remark while speaking to Balochistan unemployed livestock veterinary doctors' association.

According to a report in Urdu Point, Nazir Baloch said that the class of graduates from educational institutions in Balochistan is suffering the most humiliation and difficulties due to political, social and economic problems. "Professionals are getting frustrated as the government budget is suffering from a lack of policy and planning," he said.

Notably, the condition of education sector in North and South Waziristan is also appalling with dilapidated buildings and non-availability of teaching and other staff, reported Pakistan's vernacular media.

Hundreds of students are forced to leave schools as no classes are conducted besides not having books and stationery, reported Nai Baat.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government had announced enrolling 1.6 million students to schools, but the situation is the opposite in Waziristan areas.

As per informed sources, due to skirmishes at the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in tribal districts many schools were destroyed after the 9/11 war on terror and people were evacuated during the operations.

North Waziristan, one of the seven tribal agencies of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, was a hotbed for local and international terrorist groups prior to 2014.

In June that year, the Pakistan Army launched Zarb-e-Azb, a military assault to drive out terrorists. Many families were displaced and forced to relocate to other parts of Pakistan.

Children have been the most affected, as schools and other educational institutions were shut down for an indefinite period of time, reported Geo News.

According to unofficial estimates, the literacy rate of FATA stands below 30 per cent, as opposed to 58 per cent at the national level.

"Parents do want their children to study," says Alam Zeb, a teacher, "But once the students come here they are put off by the lack of a functional setup. Many do not return the next day."

Sanam Khan is a student in seventh grade. It took his school administration one month, after classes had begun, to arrange for a single book, reported Geo News.

According to a survey conducted by Benazir Income Support Programme 2021, 4.7 million children aged five to sixteen years are out-of-school in the province, out of which 2.9 million are girls, reported Daily Times.

Out of 4.7 million children, one million belong to merged districts and 74.4 per cent of them are girls and 38.5 per cent are boys.

Moreover, 66 per cent of children in North Waziristan are out of school, 63 per cent in Bajaur, 61 per cent in South Waziristan, 51 per cent in Mohmand and Khyber, and 47 per cent in Kurram and Orakazai each. (ANI)

