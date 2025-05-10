New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): India said on Saturday that Pakistan has violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today and India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

Misri said India's Armed Forces have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

"We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," he added.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Secretary Misri told the media that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart.

"Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time," he said.

"Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on May 12 at 1200 hours," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar noted in a post on X that India will continue its firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.

"India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so," he said.

At a joint press conference on Saturday morning, Misri emphasised that the actions being undertaken by Pakistan against India are "escalatory" and "provocative" in nature and are being responded to effectively.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in reply to the ghastly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The terror attack had killed 26 people. India had struck nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan sought to up the ante with a series of unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. (ANI)

