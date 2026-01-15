Washington DC [US], January 15 (ANI): The United States on Wednesday (local time) officially announced a pause in the issuance of immigrant visas to nationals of 75 countries, including Pakistan, citing concerns about the potential misuse of public welfare benefits.

According to a statement issued by the US Department of State, the decision is part of a broader policy review ordered by President Donald Trump, who has reiterated that immigrants to the United States must be financially self-sufficient and should not become a burden on American taxpayers.

The policy update, titled "Immigrant Visa Processing Updates for Nationalities at High Risk of Public Benefits Usage", was last updated on January 14 and will take effect from January 21, 2026.

"President Trump has made clear that immigrants must be financially self-sufficient and not be a financial burden to Americans," the State Department said, adding that a full review of existing policies, regulations, and guidance is underway.

"The Department of State is undergoing a full review of all policies, regulations, and guidance to ensure that immigrants from these high-risk countries do not utilize welfare in the United States or become a public charge," the statement added.

Under the new directive, immigrant visa applicants from the listed countries--including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Russia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen, among others--may continue to submit applications and attend scheduled visa interviews.

However, no immigrant visas will be issued to nationals of these countries during the pause.

The State Department clarified that the move does not revoke any previously issued immigrant visas.

Matters related to admission into the US, it said, fall under the jurisdiction of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Notably, the restriction applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect nonimmigrant visas, including tourist and business visas.

This move by Washington was first reported by Fox News, which stated that this comes as part of a crackdown on those immigrants deemed likely to become a "public charge".

Public charge is a US immigration standard used to assess whether a noncitizen is likely to become primarily dependent on government benefits, which can affect entry or green card eligibility.

Fox News reported that in November 2025, a State Department cable sent to posts worldwide instructed consular officers to implement expanded screening rules under the "public charge" provision of immigration law.

The guidance instructs officers to deny visas to applicants deemed likely to rely on public benefits, considering factors such as health, age, English proficiency, finances, and potential need for long-term medical care.

This move also aligns with the Trump Administration's anti-immigration stance. (ANI)

