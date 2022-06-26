Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): In continuation of the protests against Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's "imported and corrupt" government, the former PM Imran Khan on Saturday issued a call for holding a rally at Islamabad's Parade Ground on July 2.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, in a video message from Islamabad, said the demonstration will be held next Saturday evening for Islamabad locals and those from Rawalpindi.

Also Read | Pakistan: Tehreek-E-Taliban Warns Govt, Says Thier Fighters Will Wage Countrywide Jihad if Govt Does Not Fulfill Their Demands.

"Those in Peshawar, Lahore, Karachi, Multan and our big cities ... I'm telling everyone that you have to carry out protests on Saturday night and I want you to fully participate, not for me, but for the future of you and your children," reported the Dawn quoting Imran Khan.

Hitting at the current Shehbaz government, Imran said that it is trying to instil fear in people. Imran continued urging the people to not succumb to this fear and fight against the fear.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Signs Bipartisan Gun Safety Bill Into Law (Watch Video).

Imran said that the government is now playing the fear card as it has come to the realization that its "illicit" means now stands exposed in front of the people.

He told his supporters to not worry and asked them to "break this idol of fear." "It's a very big idol. It will make you a slave and if you start to worship this idol then remember you will increase injustices against yourself."

The former prime minister railed against the government on its budget for the next fiscal year and the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, adding that he feared the country had been taken to the stage of a "failed state", as per the media portal.

"It should be clear that they had no preparation to fix the economy or bring the prices down."

Imran Khan said that the Shehbaz government is always looking for ways to whitewashing their corruption. Speaking further, Imran criticised the increased tax provisions in the budget. He said that the salaried class had been further burdened and the government's recent "super tax" on certain corporate sectors would lead to inflation, unemployment, reduced competitiveness and arrest growth.

He termed the recent NAB law amendments as country's "destruction". "They've dug the grave of Pakistan's justice system and the future is in darkness," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)