Islamabad [Pakistan], December 7 (ANI): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif's appeal against his conviction in the Al-Azizia reference on merit, ARY News reported.

IHC division bench, consisting of Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb started hearing the former premier's appeal. The same bench had acquitted the former premier in the Avenfield reference on November 29.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: Climate Change Impacting Migratory Animals, Says UN Report.

The PML-N supremo along with his legal team and other senior leaders appeared in the court on Thursday.

During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) implored the IHC to remand the appeal to the accountability court which was rejected by the court and announced to hear the matter on merit, ARY News reported.

Also Read | India Has Taken Up Threats on Indian Parliament Made by Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun With US and Canada, Says MEA.

Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the accountability court in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references. However, earlier this week he was acquitted by the IHC in the Avenfield reference.

The accountability court had awarded a 10-year jail term with an eight million Pounds fine to Nawaz Sharif in the Avenfield case and a seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia reference. He was also fined 1.5 billion Pakistani Rupees (PKR) and USD 25 million.

The court also disqualified Sharif from holding public office for 10 years.

However, in 2019, his sentence in the Al-Azizia reference was suspended by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on medical grounds. He was then permitted to fly to London on medical grounds.

The Islamabad HC had declared him a proclaimed offender in both cases in December 2020.

The PML-N supremo had filed two separate applications seeking the restoration of his appeals against his conviction in both references, after returning from exile in October. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)