Peshawar [Pakistan], February 2 (ANI): Journalists held protest in Pakistan's Peshawar over the amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2025 and urged the government to withdraw the tweaks, Dawn reported.

Media personnel shouted slogans against the amendments and said that any legislation without holding consultation with stakeholders was not acceptable and restrictions on freedom of expression will not be tolerated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Virtually Attends Maha Kumbhabhishekam of Jakarta Murugan Temple in Indonesia.

In addition to journalists who gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club, representatives of political parties, including Awami National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and business community joined media personnel and shouted slogans against the amendments. They said the government wanted to silence voices under the guise of 'fake news'.

Speaking on the occasion, Khyber Union of Journalists president Kashifuddin called the amendments an attempt to suppress the voices of journalists. He further said, "The amendments would never be accepted under any circumstances," according to Dawn report.

Also Read | Donald Trump To Meet Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu at White House, First Meeting With Foreign Leader Since Returning To Power as US President; Gaza Ceasefire on Cards.

He announced that journalists will continue to hold protest against the amendments and warned that the journalists community would agitate until the withdrawal of the tweaks. Khyber Union of Journalists general secretary Irshad Maidani, Peshawar Press Club president M Riaz and senior journalist Shamim Shahid also expressed their views on the occasion.

The protesters condemned the provincial government for filing a privilege motion against the press club vice-president Irfan Khan and called for its withdrawal, Dawn reported. They said the provincial government should not adopt the approach taken by the federal government. Protests were held in Lower and Upper Dir, Dera Ismail Khan, South Waziristan, Khyber and other districts.

Earlier this week, leading journalistic bodies from around the world have opposed recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which became law after Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari's approval on January 29, Dawn reported.

In a statement, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) said, "The amendments to Pakistan's draconian PECA represent a transparent attempt to further tighten control over digital expression and internet freedom under the guise of curbing misinformation."

The IFJ stressed that the legislation threatens journalists, activists, and the public's right to information, as it extends government jurisdiction online, broadens censorship powers, and imposes penalties for vaguely defined offenses. The organisation urged President Zardari to reject the bill and ensure that the "constitutional right to freedom of expression is upheld."

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) president Afzal Butt said it was 'very unfortunate' that Pakistan President did not listen to repeated calls made by the journalist bodies, who expressed concerns on the PECA amendments.

Media advocacy group, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has said that censorship and social media blocking in Pakistan indicates a "very disturbing decline in press freedom in the country." Meanwhile, Media Diversity Institute (MDI) also slammed the government over increased control over the press and internet, stating that it has "resulted in uncertainty, a climate of fear, and discomfort among the masses."

The Forum for Digital Rights and Democracy (FDRD), a group representing Pakistani civil society, academia, journalists, private companies, development organizations, and rights groups, expressed alarm over the PECA amendments, which were passed by Parliament without stakeholder consultation. According to the forum, the lack of consultative process not only raises questions over the legitimacy of the law but also risks unintended harm to free speech and dissent which are essential components of democracy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)