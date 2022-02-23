Islamabad [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), on Tuesday, has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court opposing the recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), 2016.

The new laws were passed by the means of an ordinance, signed by Pakistani President Arif Alvi on Sunday, after cabinet approval. Under the ordinance, the definition of a "person" has been broadened to include any company, association, institution, organization, authority, or any other. Furthermore, anyone found guilty of attacking a person's "identity" will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years.

The petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday. President Dr Arif Alvi had promulgated an ordinance on Sunday to amend the PECA, reported the Dawn.

Furthermore, the petition states that the respondents tried to "sneak amendments to existing laws at the eleventh hour."

Amendment was also made to the country's election laws allowing any person holding any office under the constitution or any other law, to visit or address public meetings in "any area or constituency," reported the newspaper.

Condemning the law, the opposition parties, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) said that the legislation through ordinance amounts to denying a national debate and depriving Parliament of its constitutional right of legislation, reported The News International on Monday.

Tweeting in Urdu, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said, "Whatever laws this government is making are meant to silence the media and the opposition, but these laws are going to be used against Imran & Company. Don't say that you hadn't been warned."

Imran Khan at a party meeting on Tuesday defended the laws and said that the condemnation of the ordinance by the opposition parties and others is uncalled for. (ANI)

