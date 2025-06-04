Karachi [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): A total of 26 earthquake tremors have been recorded in Karachi over the past four days since the initial jolt on Sunday evening, Pakistan's Met Office said on Wednesday, as reported by ARY News.

The series of tremors primarily affected the city's Malir, Quaidabad, Landhi, and Gadap areas, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre Pakistan.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh To Hold Bilateral Talks With Australian Deputy PM Richard Marles; Defence Cooperation and Regional Security Issues on Agenda (See Pics).

The recorded magnitudes of these tremors ranged from 2.0 to a maximum of 3.6 on the Richter scale, ARY News reported.

Chief Meteorologist Ameer Haider stated on Tuesday that the seismic activity is linked to the Landhi Fault Line and is expected to continue until Wednesday. "The seismic energy gathered at the Landhi Fault Line is being released with quakes, which can be felt until tomorrow," he said.

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX Approved to Launch Starlink Satellite Internet in South Korea, Pending DoT Approval for India Launch.

He assured that the intensity of the tremors is expected to decline gradually and added that so far, no damage has been reported due to the mild nature of the shocks.

"These tremors are part of the ongoing seismic activity along the city's active fault lines," an official told ARY News.

The Landhi Fault Region, responsible for the current sequence of tremors, is one of two active fault lines in the Karachi region. The other fault line lies near Thana Bola Khan.

Chief Meteorologist Haider further noted that historically, no major earthquakes have been recorded on the Landhi Fault Line.

He also highlighted that the Kirthar mountain range, located near a significant tectonic boundary, occasionally experiences moderate seismic events.

"The fault line may take a few days to stabilize, so people may continue to feel light tremors in the coming days," he cautioned, according to ARY News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)