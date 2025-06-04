Seoul [South Korea], June 4 (ANI): Elon Musk's SpaceX will launch Starlink satellite internet service in South Korea, following the approval from government authorities last week, reports the Korean Herald.

This launch will mark the rollout of a Low Earth orbit, or LEO, satellite network in the country, which would provide high-speed connectivity in remote and unreachable areas.

Seoul's Ministry of Science and ICT gave approval to Starlink for a supply agreement. While a similar type of deal was offered to Hanwha Systems and KT Sat, which are resellers of the UK-based Eutelsat-OneWeb, another low-orbit service provider.

According to SK Telink, Starlink's local partner, said that it plans to begin the service as soon as the final regulatory step is cleared -- the conformity assessment of antennas it uses to receive satellite signals, said the report of the Korea Herald.

The LEO satellite communication services rely on antennas to receive signals from satellites, unlike conventional mobile networks, where smartphones communicate directly with base stations on the ground.

LEO satellite communication services are a high-speed, low-latency internet service which is expected to be particularly helpful for aircraft and maritime vessels, where internet access is limited.Starlink local partner aims to expand its product line to include maritime and aviation-specific packages, as well as packages for public institutions.

"When low-orbit satellite telecommunication services launch in Korea, high-speed wifi networks will be available in aeroplanes and vessels," said ICT Minister Yoo Sang-im.

"For sailors on long voyages, the ability to stream video and make video calls will significantly improve life on board," he added.

Recently, Starlink officially started operations in Bangladesh, which is likely to provide speeds up to 300 Megabits per second (Mbps) in the country.

India's major telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have partnered with Starlink to provide Satcom services in India. Starlink's application to provide services in India is pending approval by the Department of Telecommunications. The Indian government has clarified that spectrum for Satcom services will be allotted administratively and not by auction, so that affordable services can be provided to consumers. (ANI)

