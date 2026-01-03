Lahore [Pakistan], January 3 (ANI): As Lahore continues to suffocate under extreme air pollution and rising public health concerns, a controversial underground parking proposal at Nasir Bagh has been put on hold, exposing deeper flaws in Pakistan's urban planning priorities.

The project was suspended after sustained opposition from environmental groups and civil society organisations, who warned that the loss of green spaces would further worsen Lahore's ecological crisis, The Express Tribune reported.

According to The Express Tribune, environmental activist Imrana Tiwana, president of the Lahore Conservation Society, strongly opposed the project, arguing that converting a public park into a parking facility reflected a failure of sustainable planning.

She maintained that in a city already choking on toxic air, authorities should promote cleaner transport systems rather than sacrifice scarce green areas. Tiwana noted that Lahore has several alternative locations where parking infrastructure could be developed without destroying public parks.

Following the public outcry, the project was halted on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Shahid Karim directed authorities to strictly comply with environmental laws before undertaking any construction at public or historic sites. The court demanded detailed environmental impact assessments, legal clearances and clear plans for protecting trees, warning that development could not proceed until all requirements were met.

Earlier feasibility studies prepared by NESPAK identified 123 trees, including neem, peepal, sheesham and date palms, that were proposed for relocation within Nasir Bagh.

Similar disputes have arisen in past infrastructure projects across Lahore, including road expansions and transport initiatives, many of which stalled due to large-scale tree cutting and environmental objections, The Express Tribune reported.

Urban planning expert Obaidullah Nadeem of the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, said environmental impact assessments must be mandatory for all major projects in Pakistan's cities.

He recommended planting at least four trees for every one removed and urged authorities to plan large-scale plantation drives years in advance under Lahore's master plan.

Meanwhile, officials from the Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) said the existing policy does not allow tree cutting, asserting that no environmental approvals would be issued for such actions.

Critics, however, argue that repeated court interventions and cost overruns reflect institutional failure rather than judicial obstruction, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

