Islamabad [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): Pakistan reported 765 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.

With this, the total tally of infections in Pakistan has increased to 1,510,986, including 35,523 active cases, Xinhua reported citing NCOC.

Of the active cases, 981 patients are in critical condition.

A total of 34,296 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours of which a positivity rate of 2.23 per cent is reported.

As many as 22 more succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, thus increasing the death toll to 30,218.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province continues to be the most affected region with 568,635 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 501,758 cases so far, according to Xinhua. (ANI)

