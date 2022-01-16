Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Pakistan reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases for the second straight day, amid the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Sunday.

According to NCOC, a total of 51,236 tests were conducted in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, of which 4,027 came back positive. The country's positivity rate now stands at 7.8 per cent.

"Statistics 16 Jan 22: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 51,236 Positive Cases: 4027 Positivity %: 7.8% Deaths :9 Patients on Critical Care: 752," NCOC said in a tweet.

On Saturday, Pakistan has hit a new record of reporting a total of 4,286 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since August 25 last year.

Earlier, the tally of the highest number of cases was 3,567 in 24 hours, reported Geo TV.

Meanwhile, the situation in Karachi may also deteriorate in the coming week as the positivity rate here is expected to reach 50 per cent.

Sindh's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that the virus is spreading at a fast pace and the decision to impose a lockdown will be taken in line with the NCOC's recommendations. (ANI)

