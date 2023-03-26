Balochistan [Pakistan], March 26 (ANI): A mild earthquake was felt in the Jhal Magsi district of Pakistan's Balochistan province on Sunday, reported Geo News.

Many people in the district hurried out of their houses as the tremors were felt throughout the area.

According to the meteorological authority, the earthquake's epicentre was 20 km southwest of Jhal Magsi. Following the earthquake, no immediate casualty or damage reports were made.

The earthquake came a few days after a powerful earthquake shook various regions in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the national capital Islamabad. At least nine individuals died and more than 160 others were injured in the quake.

An earthquake of 6.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted several other parts of Pakistan on Tuesday night, according to Geo News.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP reported that those killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, included five adults, two women and children.

According to the PDMA report, at least 19 houses across the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were damaged partially due to the earthquake tremors. Tremors from the earthquake were felt across the nation, including in Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Quetta, Peshawar, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, and other cities, Geo News reported.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Service, the earthquake's epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, and its depth was 180 kilometres.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake rocked Afghanistan and parts of India as well, including the capital New Delhi, adding that the quake's epicentre was 40 kilometres south-southeast of the Afghan town of Jurm.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, including Islamabad.

As Pakistan is situated at the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, earthquakes are a common occurrence there.

A tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing against the Eurasian plate from the north, which is causing seismic activity across significant portions of South Asia.

The significance of disaster preparedness and mitigation methods is highlighted by recent earthquakes, Geo News reported. (ANI)

