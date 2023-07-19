Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) consultative meeting in Islamabad to discuss caretaker governments, upcoming elections, and census concluded on Wednesday with the party now scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Geo News reported citing sources.

The meeting, as per the sources, also involved discussions on potential candidates for the position of Sindh's caretaker chief minister, Geo News reported.

The sources indicated that the party had finalised the name of former Karachi commissioner Shoaib Siddiqui for the top provincial spot for the caretaker setup.

Following the meeting, the party's delegation is slated to meet PM Shehbaz later on Wednesday to discuss the relevant matters raised during their consultation.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as well as party leaders Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar will participate in the meeting with the premier.

The development comes as the ruling coalition in Islamabad, and provinces prepare to bid adieu to the government in August ahead of the end of its term.

Once the federal and provincial assemblies complete their tenure, Sindh, too, will see a caretaker setup takeover ahead of the general polls expected to be held in October.

Until the formation of a caretaker government, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will continue his duties at the office for a few days.

It is only incumbent Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, out of all elected representatives, who will hold his position until the newly-elected lawmakers take an oath and elect his replacement.

For the formation of a caretaker government, CM Shah will write to the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, within 48 hours of the dissolution of the assembly, seeking three names for the caretaker chief minister and will suggest three names himself.

In case an impasse between the two leaders lasts for three days over the nominee, the Sindh speaker will form a committee comprising six members of the outgoing assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

To the committee, the chief minister and the leader of the opposition will forward two nominees each.

The committee then will have three days to evolve consensus on one name. If that fails as well, then the names of the nominees will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a final decision within two days.

The selected nominee will perform the duties as the interim CM until the formation of a new government in the province. The caretaker CM also has the power to induct cabinet members. (ANI)

