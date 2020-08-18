Peshawar [Pakistan], Aug 18 (ANI): Right-wing Pakistani politician and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman criticized Imran Khan-led government for its ineffective policies regarding Kashmir.

While addressing his supporters in Peshawar recently, Maulana lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan as his government failed to counter India on Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 last year.

"India revoked Kashmir's special status and tactically announced the region as its integral part and we were pushed downwards. What were we thinking yesterday and what are we thinking today? Yesterday, we were thinking how to take Srinagar, today we are thinking as to how to save Muzaffarabad", said Maulana while adding that Pakistan can no longer function under the incumbent government.

India on August 5, 2019, revoked the special status of Kashmir in a bid to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country. The state was bifurcated into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Maulana also vowed to continue the fight against what he termed a "dictatorial" regime, saying that the party is determined to establish the supremacy of the law and Constitution in the country.

The JUI-F leader said that national interests should be put before party interests.

It is not for the first time that Maulana wants to get rid of the ruling PTI government.

Back in 2018, after losing the election, Maulana Fazlur Rehman threatened to disrupt the political process in the country if the results of General Elections 2018 were not declared "null and void".

Then again in 2019, the JUI-F's chief announced to topple the government if the premier and his cabinet do not step down. He also said that it was the last protest in Quetta and there was going to be a freedom march in the months to come. (ANI)

