Islamabad [Pakistan], May 15 (ANI): As Pakistan's Pir Koh tehsil of the Dera Bugti district reels under the worst cholera outbreak, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed the Pakistan federal and provincial governments to take necessary actions on an emergency basis to stop the spread of the disease.

Sharif has issued directives that the people of Pakistan must be provided with clean drinking water, and food items reported the Dawn newspaper. Further, the Pakistan Prime Minister also directed that those who have been affected by the widespread cholera outbreak must be given medicinal provisions and other assistance as well.

Also Read | Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Govt to Abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Says Report.

This comes after the Pir Koh residents had opted for a sit-in protest over the absence of clean drinking water and the increasing number of cholera cases. The angry mob of protesters took their protests to the streets, carrying placards and banners which were inscribed with their demands.

The protesters engaged in sloganeering against the incumbent government as well as the local administration and later blocked the roads too, reported the Dawn newspaper. The local tribal leaders of Pir Koh complained that the lack of clean drinking water in the area led the people to drink contaminated water from the ponds along with the animals, which has resulted in a severe cholera outbreak.

Also Read | US Supermarket Shooting: President Joe Biden Calls for Efforts to End Domestic Terrorism.

Further, the protesters stated that although they have been staging demonstrations fr the past two days, no actions were taken by the Pakistan government to supply clean drinking water. They added that to date, the cholera outbreak in Pir Koh tehsil has claimed the lives of over a dozen people, including children.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Saleh Nasar, the Health Secretary of Balochistan has confirmed that teams of doctors along with paramedical staff have arrived at the cholera-affected regions, bringing the required medicines with them. A medical camp has also been established by the Pakistan health department for the treatment of the people suffering from the disease, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Sarfraz Bugti, the Senator of the Balochistan Awami Party has also urged the authorities to declare a state of emergency in Pir Koh. He instructed the authorities further to lend aid to the afflicted accompanied by completing water supply schemes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)