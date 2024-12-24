Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader Javed Latif has said that if former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be released from prison, then put the federal government in jail, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the ARY News programme "KHABAR Muhammad Malick Kay Saath," Latif noted that the negotiations between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and federal government will either be successful or end in failure.

He talked about international pressure regarding PTI. However, he questioned the motives behind it. Latif said there is no thing like a free lunch and global community must have some interest in security release of Imran Khan.

PML-N leader further said that only time will tell what PTI founder will give in return to the international establishment. He said that if Imran Khan is to be released, then put the current government in prison, according to ARY News report.

Meanwhile, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the establishment is indirectly involved in talks with PTI. The negotiations between PTI and the federal government began on Monday.

While Speaking to the ARY News programme "KHABAR Muhammad Malick Kay Saath", Raoof Hasan shared some details regarding the negotiations with the government.

He said that PTI has shared two key demands which includes release of all the political prisoners, including PTI founder Imran Khan and the establishment of a judicial commission to probe the May 9 and November 26 incidents, ARY News reported.

Raoof Hasan said that these talks are not with the government but with the establishment, which he believes holds the actual power. He said that the establishment is behind the scenes in talks with Imran Khan-founded party.

Pakistan's federal government has sought a charter of demands from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as the first round of talks between the two sides concluded in the National Assembly, ARY News reported.

The meeting presided over by Pakistan's National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had the participation of representatives of the government and PTI. During the meeting, PTI and the federal government held talks on the current political situation.

For the meeting, the government committee included Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Irfan Siddiqui, Aleem Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, and Farooq Sattar.

The opposition committee comprised Asad Qaiser, Hamid Raza, and Allama Raja Nasir Abbas. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur could not attend the meeting between PTI and the federal government due to his engagement in a cabinet meeting.

Furthermore, Opposition leader Omar Ayub could not attend the meeting due to his court appearance. The next round of talks between PTI and the federal government is scheduled to be held on January 2. (ANI)

