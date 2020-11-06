Islamabad [Pakistan], November 6 (ANI): The allies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday used the luncheon organised by Prime Minister Imran Khan to vent out their anger on issues they were facing.

Citing sources, The News International reported that the allies expressed reservations over the non-provision of development funds and the lack of development projects in their constituencies. "They also protested against the unresolved issues of the people of their constituencies," the sources were quoted as saying.

During the luncheon, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination, said, "The people of Sindh are being treated like stepchildren."

"It is inappropriate to ignore elected parliamentarians in the federal government's plans," she added.

Similarly, the Pakistan Muslim League (F) (PML-F) informed Imran Khan of the neglect felt by the people of Sindh.

"We are your allies, but the government does nothing to prove it," Pir Pagara reportedly said.

Sources further informed The News International that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also opened up about their views regarding the Government of Sindh, noting that the PPP had control of each department of the province.

The coalition parties also alleged that the bureaucrats in Sindh were running federal projects as per the wishes of the PPP.

The MQM-P, while expressing reservations regarding the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP), demanded that the promises made to the southern port city be fulfilled, The News International said.

"The MQM-P accused the Sindh government of nepotism with regard to the Ehsaas program and disbursements from the Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, saying only those the provincial government favoured or knew were being rewarded," the sources said.

This comes amid a tense political situation in Pakistan, with a pro-democracy coalition organised in Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan in October by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) which is gathering support amongst the masses.

The campaign to topple Khan's government had brought the tabooed topic of military intervention up for discussion. (ANI)

