Balochistan [Pakistan], November 27 (ANI): The family of Chakar Khan Bugti, carried out a huge protest, against the 'forced disappearance' of the Baloch citizen, alleging the involvement of local authorities behind it, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protestors have said that on November 5, Chakar was summoned to the Hub City police station by SHO Saud Durrani under the pretence of an investigation. The family stated that Chakar spent the entire day at the police station, where his motorcycle and two mobile phones were seized. The motorcycle remains in police custody, as per The Balochistan Post.

Also Read | India, UK Need To Collaborate in Fields Like AI, Tele-Medicine, Climate Modeling and Agri-Tech To Improve Lives of Millions of People in Countries: Minister Piyush Goyal.

Chakar was released around 7 PM, but as he was leaving the station with his cousins, two vehicles--a silver Surf without license plates and a white car--allegedly started following them.

According to the report, the family claimed that when the group approached a car showroom, some unidentified armed men blocked their way, forcibly took Chakar off the motorcycle, and drove him away.

Also Read | Jun Young-hyun Named New CEO of Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology and Memory Business Unit To Lead Semiconductor.

The family also alleged that these vehicles had been parked outside the police station before the incident, suggesting possible coordination with the authorities. In response to his disappearance, Chakar's family blocked the RCD Highway at Bhawani in Hub Chowki, disrupting traffic between Quetta and Karachi.

During the protest, DSP Imam Baloch and SHO Saud Durrani assured the family that Chakar's location would be revealed within 24 hours. Believing this assurance, the family ended the protest and reopened the road.

However, despite the passing of 11 days, there is still no information about Chakar's whereabouts or fate.

The family has accused SHO Saud Durrani of unlawfully detaining Chakar and failing to ensure his safety. They have called for an explanation regarding his two-day detention at the station and raised concerns about the suspicious vehicles parked outside the police station.

"We demand that the authorities clarify who has taken Chakar and why," the family stated. "If he is guilty of any crime, present him in court. Do not subject our entire family to this suffering." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)