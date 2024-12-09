Peshawar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership on Sunday reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to resolving political challenges through legal and constitutional methods.

To facilitate meaningful discussions with all stakeholders, the party's founder has established a negotiations committee, highlighting PTI's intent to engage in dialogue with sincerity, The Express Tribune reported.

Speaking during a joint press conference, National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub announced that the committee consists of senior leaders, including himself, Hamid Raza, Asad Qaiser, and Ali Amin Gandapur.

He extended an open invitation to any individuals or groups willing to engage in constructive dialogue with the party. "If anyone wishes to hold talks, the PTI's doors are open," Ayub stated, reiterating the party's commitment to finding peaceful resolutions through dialogue, reported The Express Tribune.

Ayub, accompanied by former Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Opposition Leader Shibli Faraz, and PTI Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas, also restated the party's position regarding the events of November 26. He alleged that a government crackdown in Islamabad resulted in the deaths of 12 PTI protesters, with over 200 still missing.

He further claimed, "Our workers are being intimidated and forced to declare their injuries as accidental." Ayub condemned these alleged actions and called for justice for those affected by the incidents.

Outlining the PTI's future course of action, Ayub issued a warning of a potential civil disobedience movement if justice is not delivered for the "martyrs" and if the party's demands are ignored.

As a tribute to the deceased workers, Ayub announced that a prayer ceremony would take place in Pakistan on December 13 and abroad on December 15. These events are intended to honour the sacrifices made by PTI workers, The Express Tribune reported. (ANI)

