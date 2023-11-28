Islamabad [Pakistan], November 28 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's senior vice president Sher Afzal Marwat was granted protective bail in two cases by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Sher Afzal Marwat made an appearance for protective bail before IHC Chief Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani and his attorney, Malik Naveed Hayat.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Freed Israeli Siblings From Hamas Captivity Shocked To Hear Mother's Murder.

Sher Afzal Marwat of the PTI was granted a 15-day protective bail by the high court.

However, the court ordered him to appear in person before the relevant Khyber Pakhtunkhwa court, ARY News reported.

Also Read | Pakistan Honour Killing: Teenage Girl Killed by Family for Featuring With Boy in Viral Video, Her Friend Narrowly Escapes Similar Fate.

Marwat was recently named senior vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

According to ARY News, a complaint was filed against Marwat last month over claims that he used social media to incite the public against government institutions.

Sections 120-B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) and 153-A (promoting hatred between different communities) of the Pakistan Penal Code were slapped against him in light of the allegations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)