Lahore [Pakistan], August 29 (ANI): Pakistan's Punjab province has witnessed the worst floods in decades, affecting more than 1.46 million people across the province. Dawn reported.

The Punjab government has launched one of its largest evacuation drives in decades, with authorities expecting a rise in the water levels of the Chenab River at Head Trimmu.

At least 17 people have died as extremely heavy floods in the Sutlej, Ravi, and Chenab rivers inundated hundreds of villages, submerging farmlands and damaging vital grain crops.

The crisis, triggered by heavy monsoon downpours, pushed the three rivers into spate. To contain the pressure, authorities breached embankments at several locations, resulting in flooding that affected over 1,400 villages. The Flood Forecasting Division has warned that 700,000-800,000 cusecs of water could pass through the Chenab system in the next 48 hours, raising fears of large-scale destruction, Dawn reported.

The relocation drive spans multiple districts, including Jhang, Shorkot, Khanewal, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Shujaabad, Jalalpur Pirwala, and Alipur.

As of midnight Friday, water at Trimmu near Jhang stood at 117,534 cusecs and was rising, though flows upstream were declining. At Marala Headworks near Sialkot, levels had dropped to 106,496 cusecs (low flood), while Khanki and Qadirabad both registered 305,436 cusecs.

On the Ravi, Jassar near Narowal was steady at 95,580 cusecs, but Shahdara recorded an "exceptionally high flood" with 219,770 cusecs. Head Balloki near Pattoki was in "high flood" at 114,110 cusecs, also showing a rising trend. Further downstream, Head Sidhnai near Abdul Hakeem reported an inflow of 25,443 cusecs against an outflow of 10,093 cusecs.

The Sutlej was at "exceptionally high flood" near Kasur at 261,053 cusecs, while Sulemanki near Bahawalnagar was at 113,124 cusecs (medium flood) and Head Islam at 52,706 cusecs (low flood). Meanwhile, the Indus at Tarbela Dam recorded a normal outflow of 155,400 cusecs. Dawn reported.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), 1,692 mouzas have been impacted, displacing over 1.46 million people. Authorities have evacuated more than 265,000 residents; 1,372 people are being housed in 355 relief camps, and nearly 6,700 have received medical aid.

Floods in the Chenab alone submerged 991 villages, affecting more than one million people. District-level damage includes 395 villages in Sialkot, 127 in Jhang, 124 in Multan, 48 in Chiniot, 66 in Gujrat, 51 in Khanewal, 45 in Hafizabad, 41 in Sargodha, 35 in Mandi Bahauddin, and 19 in Wazirabad. More than 73,000 animals were shifted to safety, with 72 veterinary camps established, Dawn reported.

In the Ravi basin, 80 villages were swamped--75 in Narowal, four in Sheikhupura, and one in Nankana Sahib--forcing the evacuation of 11,000 people and nearly 4,500 livestock. Fifty-two veterinary camps were set up.

The Sutlej floods drowned 361 villages, including 72 in Kasur, 86 in Okara, 24 in Pakpattan, 27 in Multan, 23 in Vehari, 104 in Bahawalnagar, and 25 in Bahawalpur. Nearly 127,000 people were relocated and 70,000 animals rescued, with 90 veterinary camps operational. (ANI)

