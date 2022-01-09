Islamabad [Pakistan], January 9 (ANI): The Punjab government has sought help from the Pakistani Army after the death of 21 people in Murree following heavy snowfall overnight.

The Punjab government declared Murree a calamity-hit region and sought help from the Pakistan Army after at least 21 tourists died in their vehicles and all the routes in Murree were blocked after thousands of vehicles entered the city, leaving the tourists helpless on the roads, according to News International.

In a video message, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed on Saturday said Murree had "seen a huge number of tourists after 15-20 years", and due to that, a crisis took place.

"Government was forced to close the road from Islamabad to Murree and Islamabad and Rawalpindi's commissioners, deputy commissioners, police, are carrying out rescue works."

The interior minister said five platoons of the Pakistan Army have been called in for rescue efforts, while Rangers and Frontier Corps will be deployed on an emergency basis.

"As many as 1,000 vehicles have been stuck since night [...] some have been evacuated; 19-20 deaths took place in cars. The locals provided food and blankets to the stranded people."

Further, according to the local administration, rain and blizzards are forecast in and around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph and heavy snowfall.

The administration has warned the citizens not to leave their homes in severe weather or turn to Murree as severe weather conditions are likely to continue till late at night.

Thousands of tourists, including women and children, have been trapped on the roads in the area since last night. Officials of the traffic police, however, were making their efforts to restore the flow of traffic on the roads.

Earlier, the tourists have demanded of the government to help evacuate them from the area, according to News International. (ANI)

