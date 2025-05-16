Islamabad, May 16 (PTI) Pakistan on Friday said it would respond to any "aggression" from India, nearly a week after the two sides agreed to end the military conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

“The recent announcement of a Pakistan-India ceasefire is a positive development. We urge India to faithfully adhere to its implementation,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan said while addressing the weekly press briefing, the first since the four-day of clashes.

However, he asked international partners to ensure India follows its commitments to avoid "aggression".

"Should India resume hostilities, Pakistan will have no choice but to respond,” he warned.

Khan said that the internal community was promoting regional peace and stability, but India was still showing a "tendency to distort facts".

“India's rhetoric reflects a persistent tendency to distort facts, justify aggression and cast unwarranted aspersions on Pakistan's nuclear assets,” he said.

The spokesperson said Pakistan is a responsible state and remains committed to the ceasefire and taking necessary steps towards de-escalation and regional stability.

Khan also appreciated the role of friendly countries in facilitating the ceasefire.

"India's portrayal of Pakistan as acting out of despair and frustration of Pakistan is baseless,” he added.

He reiterated support for US President Donald Trump's announcement on engaging with Pakistan and India to seek a resolution to the Kashmir issue.

On May 10, Trump said that he would work with India and Pakistan for a “solution" on Kashmir. India has always maintained that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter and there is no space for any third party.

Khan said that the Director General Military Operations of both countries had maintained periodic contact since May 10 and both had agreed on a “structured mechanism for phased de-escalation”.

The spokesperson said Pakistan always believed in dialogue and the restoration of peace and wanted a solution to all issues, including occupied Kashmir, through negotiations.

