Islamabad [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): The Pakistan government has set April 30 as the deadline for all foreign nationals residing in the country without valid visas to leave, with the move particularly targeting undocumented Afghan nationals, The Express Tribune reported.

Reaffirming the government's stand at a press conference in Islamabad, the Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, said, "Pakistan has shown unmatched hospitality for decades, but the time has come to enforce our immigration laws strictly."

The announcement comes ahead of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's scheduled visit to Afghanistan's Kabul, as reported by The Express Tribune.

As part of its crackdown, the Pakistan government has already banned the provision of accommodation, employment, business property, and hotel stays to Afghan nationals lacking proper documentation, ARY News reported.

At the press conference, Chaudhry warned of strict action against people found helping undocumented Afghan migrants. "There will be no extension of stay for Afghan immigrants without a valid passport and visa. There is now zero tolerance for undocumented Afghan nationals," he said.

Chaudhary shared data showing that since April 1, 2025, a total of 84,869 Afghan nationals have been deported. Out of these, 25,320 had Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), while 59,549 had no valid documents. Since the implementation of the one-document policy, a total of 9,07,351 Afghan nationals have been repatriated so far.

Chaudhry said Afghan immigrants waiting to be deported are being kept at special transit locations, where they are provided with medical care, shelter, transportation, and security.

He also made it clear that legal action would be taken against people who rent out residential, commercial, or hotel properties to undocumented Afghan immigrants. He added that offering jobs or any kind of movable or immovable property to illegal Afghan immigrants is completely banned, ARY News reported.

Earlier, UN human rights experts urged Pakistan to halt the deportation of Afghan nationals, noting that there were reports that the deadline for voluntary return might be extended until April 10.

"Considering the worsening human rights conditions in Afghanistan, sustainable solutions are essential for Afghans outside their country, with substantial backing from the wider international community," the experts said. (ANI)

