Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appear to be reaching an impasse, with the opposition party urging the inclusion of stakeholders who hold actual decision-making power to ensure clarity and avoid future disagreements, Dawn reported.

After nearly two weeks of discussions, PTI has emphasised that without such participation, the process could falter.

Also Read | India Taking Giant Strides in Renewable Energy, Reaches 214 GW Installed Green Energy Capacity in 2024: Tata Group Chairperson N Chandrasekaran.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser, a member of the negotiation committee, refrained from directly naming the establishment but highlighted the need for "the stakeholder" to join the talks. Speaking during a Dawn News program hosted by Nadir Guramani, Qaiser remarked, "The thinking of those who have the real decision-making powers is yet to be seen."

He further noted, "The decisions actually are to be made by those who have installed this government," suggesting that the current government lacks autonomy in major decisions. PTI has reportedly given the government time to deliberate on this demand.

Also Read | Pakistan Suicide Blast: 5 Killed, 40 Others Injured in Explosion Targeting Passenger Van and Police Security Vehicle in Balochistan Province (Watch Videos).

This stance aligns with PTI's earlier refusals to negotiate with the government, instead calling for direct dialogue with the establishment. Qaiser also issued a warning, stating that the PTI negotiating committee would dissolve if the government failed to provide "uninterrupted access" to PTI's founding chairman Imran Khan, who is detained in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail. He reiterated that only Imran Khan would make the final decision on any agreement, with the committee merely acting as facilitators.

Government representatives have expressed concerns over PTI's reluctance to submit a written charter of demands, a promise made during the initial meeting on December 23.

According to Senator Irfan Siddiqui, a spokesperson for the government committee, the absence of written demands could significantly hinder progress in the negotiations. "The PTI committee is only playing the role of a facilitator, and only Imran Khan will make a final decision," Qaiser said, adding that this lack of clarity might jeopardise the dialogue.

In an interview with the state-run news agency APP, Siddiqui revealed that little progress had been made over 12 days of discussions. He explained that PTI's negotiating team had been granted access to meet their chairman to build trust, but the party had yet to fulfil its commitment to submit its demands in writing by January 2, reported Dawn.

Siddiqui noted that PTI's demands included the release of Imran Khan and other party members, the establishment of judicial commissions, and locating 45 missing persons. However, when asked for details about the missing individuals, PTI reportedly admitted that no specific list exists.

PTI's Asad Qaiser questioned the government's ability to negotiate without consulting key leaders such as Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, and Asif Ali Zardari. He asked how the government could expect PTI to proceed without consulting Imran Khan, emphasising that talks would fail if the party chairman decided against an agreement.

Responding to PTI's call for the inclusion of influential decision-makers, PPP leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a member of the government committee, stated that the committee was open to discussions involving the establishment. He acknowledged that some of PTI's demands, particularly those related to the May 9 events, pertained to the establishment. "The army is part of the government, and it is our army, not any external force," Ashraf said. He clarified that discussions with the army would occur if necessary, Dawn reported.

Siddiqui also addressed PTI's demands regarding political prisoners, emphasising that the designation of a political prisoner depends on the nature of the crime, not the individual's identity. He warned that the absence of concrete demands from PTI could further complicate the negotiations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)