Islamabad [Pakistan], March 15 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee vehemently denounced the detention of former Prime Minister Imran Khan issuing a fervent demand for his prompt release from imprisonment, Dawn reported.

During the meeting held on Thursday, a spectrum of issues was deliberated, with particular emphasis on the lingering appeals in cases concerning PTI's founding chairman, as well as the security concerns surrounding his spouse, Bushra Bibi, and the ongoing recount of votes in several Punjab constituencies.

In a statement issued post-discussion, the PTI legal team provided an exhaustive overview of Khan's legal predicaments to the core committee. The forum staunchly condemned the incarceration of the PTI founding chairman, decrying it as a blatant display of political vendetta by the state, as reported by Dawn.

They highlighted their dismay at the rushed trials and sentencing in cases such as Toshakhana and cipher, viewing them as clear indications of the authorities' biased intentions.

Expressing frustration over the deliberate delays in appealing court rulings, the committee demanded that all legal proceedings against Imran Khan be conducted in strict adherence to constitutional and legal norms. They insisted on his immediate release, calling for an end to what they perceived as a concerted effort to keep him entangled in legal battles.

Additionally, the core committee voiced serious apprehensions regarding the safety and well-being of former First Lady Bushra Bibi, denouncing her detention in Banigala sub-jail as a grave threat to her life. They urged authorities to provide her with comprehensive security measures and swiftly address any health-related concerns she may face.

The committee further criticized the ongoing recount of votes in Punjab constituencies, labeling it unconstitutional. They accused opposing parties of exploiting this process to unlawfully seize PTI's rightfully won seats, thereby undermining the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. Reiterating their demand for a fair and transparent electoral process, they called for a thorough audit of the contested constituencies based on authentic Form-45s, and the restoration of PTI's "stolen" seats.

Reacting to a recent decision by the PHC, PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat conveyed Imran Khan's disappointment and revealed plans to challenge the ruling. Marwat attributed the party's legal predicament to what he described as two strategic missteps in forging alliances with other political entities.

The first instance, Marwat explained, involved an initial agreement with JUI-Sherani, which was subsequently sidelined under unclear circumstances. The second misstep, he claimed, occurred during an alliance negotiation with Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen, which was derailed by sectarian propaganda.

Marwat lamented the repercussions of these decisions, asserting that they resulted in the loss of significant parliamentary seats for PTI. He called for introspection within the party ranks to identify those responsible for the missteps and advocated for disciplinary action against them.

Marwat characterised it as a pivotal moment akin to a revolution. Despite the electorate's overwhelming mandate for PTI, he bemoaned the diminishing representation of the party in parliament, citing ongoing legal challenges and strategic misjudgments as contributing factors, Dawn reported. (ANI)

