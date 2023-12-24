Islamabad [Pakistan], December 24 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi is suffering from a chest infection, as per sources at the medical facility where he was taken from the Adiala jail, Geo News reported.

Elahi, 77, who has been incarcerated for months now, was transferred to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) on Saturday after he complained of pain in his chest, sources confirmed.

Once he reached the medical facility, the former Punjab chief minister underwent a detailed observation. Following the check-up, according to sources, the medics said he would have to come back to the hospital soon, as per Geo News.

After the procedure, he was taken back to prison under tight security.

The PTI president has remained entangled in legal battles for the better of the ongoing year, as PTI officer bearers faced the heat following the violent May 9 protests, as per Geo News.

Earlier in December, the National Accountability Bureau filed a corruption reference of over Rs 1 billion against him, his son Moonis Elahi, and others.

The anti-graft body filed the reference against the father-son duo for allegedly plundering the national treasury and receiving kickbacks. This was the same case in which he was arrested in August, according to Geo News.

The senior PTI leader was initially arrested on June 1 in a Rs 70 million graft case related to the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district and has been behind bars ever since.

He was released several times in between, only to be re-arrested immediately in different cases, including a money laundering case and allegations of illegal appointments in the Punjab Assembly, as per Geo News. (ANI)

